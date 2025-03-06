Redevelopment of Mazgaon-Kalachowki MHADA colonies to be resolved: Eknath Shinde

Bhujbal brought up the matter while speaking on a sub-question related to Varun Sardesai’s suggestion on MHADA building redevelopment

The long-pending issue of the redevelopment of Mazgaon-Kalachowki MHADA colonies is set to be addressed, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde assured in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The announcement came in response to concerns raised by former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal during a discussion on redevelopment challenges.

Bhujbal brought up the matter while speaking on a sub-question related to Varun Sardesai’s suggestion on MHADA building redevelopment. He highlighted the deteriorating condition of several large MHADA colonies in the Mazgaon-Kalachowki area, many of which are over 50 years old. Bhujbal urged the government to take possession of these buildings and initiate redevelopment projects to ensure safe and modern housing for residents.

Responding to the concerns, Minister Eknath Shinde stated that the government is gathering information on stalled MHADA redevelopment projects. He assured that any obstacles delaying the process would be addressed promptly. Shinde confirmed that the state government is committed to redeveloping these aging structures, ensuring a resolution to the longstanding issue faced by residents of the Mazgaon-Kalachowki MHADA colonies.

Govt committed to expediting redevelopment of dilapidated buildings in Mumbai: Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the legislative assembly that the government was committed to expediting redevelopment of old, dilapidated and cessed buildings by removing impediments and roadblocks through discussions with the stakeholders.

Shinde, who handles the housing portfolio, assured the House that a meeting with elected representatives will be organised to discuss ways to remove the hurdles coming in the way of redevelopment of such buildings.

He was responding to a debate on the calling attention notice submitted by Congress MLA Amin Patel.

He said when the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) or the concerned authority declares a building as dangerous, the building owner is given the first chance for its redevelopment.

"But if he does not give a proposal in six months, the occupants or the housing society is given a chance. If no proposal is submitted within six months, then that building is acquired through the Mumbai Building Repair and Reconstruction Board and the redevelopment process can begin," he said.

The board has given notices to 854 buildings, of which the owners of 67 structures have submitted redevelopment proposals. Of the 67, no objection certificates (NOCs) have been given to 30 owners, Shinde said.

He said the government will unveil its new housing policy in which affordable houses will be made available.

"We will ensure that those citizens who have shifted out of Mumbai because of the pending redevelopment projects come back to the city and will expedite the housing projects and ensure common people get their rightful homes," he said.

(With inputs from Agencies)