Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde assured the members of the state legislative assembly that the Mahayuti government is committed to providing relief to Mumbai citizens who are suffering due to the stalled redevelopment projects or residing in dilapidated buildings

Stalled redevelopment projects and those residing in the dilapidated buildings can breathe a sigh of relief as the state government claims that if required, housing policy rules will be changed to expedite the process.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde, who holds the housing and urban development (UD) department, assured the members of the state legislative assembly that the Mahayuti government is committed to providing relief to Mumbai citizens who are suffering due to the stalled redevelopment projects or residing in dilapidated buildings. “Government is sensitive about the issue when it comes to residents living in dilapidated structures or out of the house due to stalled redevelopment projects,” Shinde added.

Congress MLA, Amin Patel, through calling attention to the notice raised the issue of delay in issuing permission by government agencies when it comes to the redevelopment of the cess buildings in the island city.

Echoing similar views, BJP MLA Parag Alavani, cited cases where BMC has flagged structure as C-1 category (dilapidated structure not in habitat condition and needs to be pulled down immediately), but no construction activity has commenced. “Will the government consider acquisition of such buildings?” the BJP MLA questioned.

In fact, Ajay Choudhary, MLA, Shiv Sena (UBT) stated that there are about 16000 dilapidated structures and the government is moving at a slow pace when it comes to issuing permission for the redevelopment of these buildings.

Yogesh Sagar, BJP MLA alleged that suburbs are given step-motherly treatment when it comes to the issue of dilapidated structure and redevelopment of such buildings. “A meeting of concerned agencies should be called and all MLAs from Mumbai (city and suburbs) should be invited to the meeting to find a solution to the problem” Sagar demanded.

Convinced by Sagar’s suggestion, Shinde assured the members that a meeting of all concerned officials along with Mumbai MLAs would soon be called. “The government is coming up with a housing policy. If needed, rules would be changed to ensure smooth and expeditious redevelopment and restart of stalled projects,” Shinde added.