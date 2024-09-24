On Monday, MASU approached the apex court, alleging irregularities in the voter registration process for the senate elections and demanding a probe.

Mumbai University, File pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra student union withdraws plea for Mumbai Senate Election stay x 00:00

In a new development on Tuesday, the Maharashtra Student Union (MASU) withdrew its petition that sought a stay on the Mumbai Senate election. The petition, which challenged the validity of the election process and called for a postponement, was addressed in a hearing held at the Supreme Court.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Monday, MASU approached the apex court, alleging irregularities in the voter registration process for the senate elections and demanding a probe. Despite the union’s plea, the court did not halt the election process, scheduling the hearing for Tuesday, the same day voting was set to take place.

During the proceedings, sources indicate that when the court questioned how a suspension could be requested while voting was already in progress, MASU’s counsel responded by announcing their decision to withdraw the petition.

The Supreme Court refused to intervene, asserting that there was no legal ground to entertain the petition, given that the election process was already underway at polling centres across Mumbai University’s jurisdiction.

Siddharth Ingale, president of the Maharashtra Student Union, had originally filed an online petition seeking the postponement of the elections for the Mumbai University Registered Graduates Constituency. Ingale had claimed that the election was being driven by political motives rather than the interests of students.

In the petition, Ingale stated, “The elections are more focused on political parties rather than student interests. There is a sharp decline in voter registration, which indicates deeper issues within the election process. We are seeking a stay on the elections and an inquiry into the process.”

As of now, Ingale has not commented on the latest developments following the withdrawal of the petition.