Maharashtra: Teacher booked for thrashing 6-year-old girl at school in Thane

On January 15, the accused asked the girl as to why she did not come to the school the previous day. During the dance practice, he allegedly hit the child with a steel scale, Kapurbawdi police station inspector Vaishali Gorde said

An official said that the police have registered a case against a male dance teacher for allegedly beating up a six-year-old girl student with a metal scale at a private school in Maharashtra's Thane city, reported news agency PTI.

The child was injured in the incident which took place on January 15 at the school located in the Kapurbawdi area.

The school had hired a 32-year-old teacher to train students for the annual function events.

Based on a complaint by the victim's mother, the police on Monday registered an FIR against the teacher under provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, he said.

An inquiry was on into the case, the police said.

Teacher booked for allegedly slapping 11-year-old boy in Thane classroom

A schoolteacher in Maharashtra's Thane district has been booked for allegedly slapping an 11-year-old student inside a classroom, according to a police official. The incident reportedly took place on January 13 at a school located in the Bhiwandi area.

As per PTI reports, the accused teacher, identified as Saif Iqbal Ansari, is said to have assaulted the minor after the child approached a classmate to retrieve a book. The alleged act of physical aggression was brought to light after the boy’s parents filed a formal complaint with the police.

The official from Bhiwandi town police station stated that Ansari has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The case was officially registered on January 17, following an investigation into the allegations made by the parents.

According to the complaint, the child had walked up to a peer to take a book, which prompted the teacher to react violently. The parents, deeply distressed by the incident, took the matter to the authorities, seeking justice for their son.

