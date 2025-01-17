A teacher in Thane’s Bhiwandi area has been booked for allegedly slapping an 11-year-old student inside the classroom. The incident, which occurred on January 13, has raised concerns about student safety in schools

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Teacher booked for allegedly slapping 11-year-old boy in Thane classroom x 00:00

A schoolteacher in Maharashtra's Thane district has been booked for allegedly slapping an 11-year-old student inside a classroom, according to a police official. The incident reportedly took place on January 13 at a school located in the Bhiwandi area.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI reports, the accused teacher, identified as Saif Iqbal Ansari, is said to have assaulted the minor after the child approached a classmate to retrieve a book. The alleged act of physical aggression was brought to light after the boy’s parents filed a formal complaint with the police.

The official from Bhiwandi town police station stated that Ansari has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt and provisions of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The case was officially registered on January 17, following an investigation into the allegations made by the parents.

According to the complaint, the child had walked up to a peer to take a book, which prompted the teacher to react violently. The parents, deeply distressed by the incident, took the matter to the authorities, seeking justice for their son.

Thane: Ambernath teacher booked for beating up minor student

An official on Sunday said that the police have registered a case against a woman Ambernath teacher in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly beating up a seven-year-old student after he was unable to properly read an English word in her class, reported news agency PTI.

The incident took place at a private school located in the Ambernath area on November 28. The FIR did not mention in which class the boy was studying. The child could not read the English text properly, following which his class teacher got angry and allegedly hit him with a scale on his leg and back, causing injuries to him, an official from Ambernath West police station said, reported PTI. The boy later complained to his mother, who approached the police. Based on a complaint by the child's mother, the police on Friday registered the First Information Report (FIR) against the Ambernath teacher under section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said, reported PTI. A probe was on into the case, the police added.