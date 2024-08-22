As per parents, the woman teacher, who allegedly hit the student, routinely subjected students to abusive language over the last two years and would ask them to boycott some of their colleagues

Scores of parents and the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navinirman Sena (MNS) party workers reportedly stormed into a school in Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday seeking action against an 'abusive' teacher, reported the PTI.

The teacher is accused of allegedly hitting a student that had resulted in injuries to his head, according to the PTI.

According to the PTI, as per parents, the woman teacher, who allegedly hit the student, routinely subjected students to abusive language over the last two years and would ask them to boycott some of their colleagues.

The parents, who entered the school along with local functionaries of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, claimed previous complaints to the management had yielded no results.

The management has taken a lethargic approach in the matter so far and the teacher must not be allowed to be part of the school, Thane-Palghar MNS chief Avinash Jadhav said, the news agency reported on Thursday.

On Thursday, the school management said the teacher had been asked not to enter the premises, adding that it had written to the education department to suspend her and take further action. A copy of the letter written by the school management to the state education department is with PTI.

"We will file a case against the teacher and school management at Naupada police station. Strict action must be taken," MNS leader Avinash Jadhav told reporters.

Videos showing irate parents and MNS activists entering the school went viral on social media soon after.

Protesters in Badlapur were locals, not outsiders: Raut

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has said that those who had protested at Badlapur against the alleged sexual assault on two kindergarten girls at a school were locals and not outsiders as claimed by the Maharashtra government, reported the PTI.

In a post on X late on Wednesday night, Sanjay Raut shared a copy of the police remand application of the people arrested for rioting at Badlapur station which said that most of the protesters were locals. In the post, Raut also tagged Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters blocked the railway tracks at Badlapur station over the alleged sexual assault on the two 4-year-old girls by a male attendant at a local school. The police had to resort to lathi charge after the protesters pelted stones.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said on Wednesday that the protest at Badlapur station over the alleged sexual assault on the two KG students was politically motivated with an aim to malign the state government and those involved in it were mostly outsiders.

