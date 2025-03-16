The teacher allegedly hanged himself on Saturday from the ceiling at his home near a bank under Shivajinagar police station limits in central Maharashtra's Beed district

Representational Image

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Teacher ends life in Beed; leaves behind note alleging harassment x 00:00

A teacher of a residential school in Maharashtra's Beed district has allegedly committed suicide and left behind a note, purportedly blaming harassment by six persons for the extreme step, police said on Sunday, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teacher allegedly hanged himself on Saturday from the ceiling at his home near a bank under Shivajinagar police station limits in central Maharashtra's Beed district, located around 400 km from Mumbai, an official said, reported PTI.

The deceased, identified as Dhananjay Nagargoje, worked at an unaided ashram (residential) school in Kelgaon area of Beed for the past 18 years, the official said.

In a note posted on his Facebook account before committing suicide, the man stated he was taking the extreme step due to harassment by six persons associated with the school, the police said, reported PTI.

The Shivajinagar police in Beed have registered an accidental death report as of now.

No case has been registered against anyone yet, but if a complaint is received in connection with the man's death, the police will take further action, the official said, reported PTI.

The body was handed over to the family members after post-mortem, the official said, adding further probe was on into the incident.

Two arrested for murdering 'pani puri' vendor in Latur

Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly stabbing to death a 20-year-old 'pani puri' vendor in Latur, a police official said.

The MIDC police station official identified the accused as Datta Sanjay Dhormare and Aayan Abdul Shaikh, both 20 years of age.

They stabbed Manish Rupsingh Pal late Friday night near Harangul railway station, stole cash and his mobile phone and fled under the cover of darkness, but were held later from their homes, he said.

Dhormare and Shaikh have been charged with murder and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions, the official added.

(With inputs from PTI)