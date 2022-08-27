Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Teams formed to traced accused involved in 15 year old girls murder

Maharashtra: Teams formed to traced accused involved in 15-year-old girl's murder

Updated on: 27 August,2022 09:26 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The girl, who was found dead in Virar on Friday, has been identified and the police have also received the post-mortem report from JJ Hospital

Maharashtra: Teams formed to traced accused involved in 15-year-old girl's murder

Representative Image


The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) have formed teams to trace killers of a 15-year-old girl from Mumbai, whose body was found stuffed in a travel bag in Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.


The girl, who was found dead in Virar on Friday, has been identified and the police have also received the post-mortem report from JJ Hospital, the official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 12-year-old girl allegedly gangraped in Virar; three held, one absconding


The body of the victim with multiple stab wounds was found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in the bag at Naigaon, he said.

A case of kidnapping had already been registered at a police station in Mumbai, the official said, adding that teams have been formed to track down the accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra virar news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK