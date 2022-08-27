Maharashtra: Teams formed to traced accused involved in 15-year-old girl's murder

The girl, who was found dead in Virar on Friday, has been identified and the police have also received the post-mortem report from JJ Hospital

Representative Image

The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) have formed teams to trace killers of a 15-year-old girl from Mumbai, whose body was found stuffed in a travel bag in Palghar district, an official said on Saturday.

The girl, who was found dead in Virar on Friday, has been identified and the police have also received the post-mortem report from JJ Hospital, the official said.

Also Read: Maharashtra: 12-year-old girl allegedly gangraped in Virar; three held, one absconding

The body of the victim with multiple stab wounds was found wrapped in a blanket and stuffed in the bag at Naigaon, he said.

A case of kidnapping had already been registered at a police station in Mumbai, the official said, adding that teams have been formed to track down the accused.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal