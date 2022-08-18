Breaking News
12-year-old girl allegedly gangraped in Virar; three held, one absconding
Janmashtami 2022: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Dahi Handi celebrations
Covid-19: Mumbai logs over 1,200 new cases, two deaths
Boat found with weapons off Raigad coast owned by Australian woman: Fadnavis
Mumbai: Pothole mishap kills couple, this time in Borivli
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Maharashtra 12 year old girl allegedly gangraped in Virar three held one absconding

Maharashtra: 12-year-old girl allegedly gangraped in Virar; three held, one absconding

Updated on: 18 August,2022 07:33 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

After the girl lodged a complaint on Wednesday, three persons including a woman were arrested and efforts were on to nab the fourth accused, the police said

Maharashtra: 12-year-old girl allegedly gangraped in Virar; three held, one absconding

Representation Pic


Thee people were arrested by the Palghar Police for their alleged involvement in a rape case of a 12-year-old girl in Virar, a police official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.


The girl was allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday morning and one person was on the run, Senior Inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station told the PTI.

Also Read: Janmashtami: Mumbai Police issues traffic advisory for Dahi Handi celebrations


"Those arrested include a woman and all are in the 20-22 age group. The victim was taken by the woman accused to an isolated place where three of the latter's friends arrived. Two of the men raped her while the third molested her," he said.

After the girl lodged a complaint on Wednesday, three persons were arrested and efforts were on to nab the fourth accused, Warade added.

(with PTI inputs) 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra Crime News palghar virar news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK