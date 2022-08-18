Maharashtra: 12-year-old girl allegedly gangraped in Virar; three held, one absconding

After the girl lodged a complaint on Wednesday, three persons including a woman were arrested and efforts were on to nab the fourth accused, the police said

Thee people were arrested by the Palghar Police for their alleged involvement in a rape case of a 12-year-old girl in Virar, a police official said on Thursday, according to the PTI.

The girl was allegedly gang-raped on Tuesday morning and one person was on the run, Senior Inspector Suresh Warade of Virar police station told the PTI.

"Those arrested include a woman and all are in the 20-22 age group. The victim was taken by the woman accused to an isolated place where three of the latter's friends arrived. Two of the men raped her while the third molested her," he said.

After the girl lodged a complaint on Wednesday, three persons were arrested and efforts were on to nab the fourth accused, Warade added.

