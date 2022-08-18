Various political parties have organised Dahi Handi programs across the city, so the vehicular traffic on Friday will be affected on a few roads

This picture has been used for representational purpose. Pic/istock

After a gap of two years, the Govinda Pathaks in Mumbai are excited to celebrate the festival without any Covid restrictions. With the growing enthusiasm among the Govindas, the Mumbai Police have begun to enforce security measures in the city. The Mumbai Traffic Police on Thursday announced traffic diversions ahead of the Janmashtami celebrations.

In view of the festive celebrations, on August 19, various political parties have organised Dahi Handi programmes in the jurisdiction of Dadar Traffic Police Division.

A traffic notification issued by Deputy Police Commissioner, Raj Tilak Roushan, H.Q. and Central, Mumbai Traffic Police mentions that in order to prevent danger, obstruction and inconvenience to the public, between 7am to 11pm on August 19, the traffic arrangements have been made on the following routes-

- Ranade Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic (from Paneri junction to Dadar West Railway Station)

- De silva Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic (from Visava Hotel to Dadar West Railway Station)

- M.C.Jawale Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic (From Kabutra Khana to Dadar West Railway Station)

- New Prabhadevi Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic from Dhanmil Naka to Appasaheb Marathe Road

- Rajabhau Desai Road shall be closed for vehicular traffic from Prabhadevi Naka to Appasaheb Marathe Road.

