The 16-year-old girl and the toddler were alone when the lift stalled on the 10th floor of the building as the generator stopped working, an official said

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Teen girl, 6-month-old toddler stuck in building lift for two hours in Thane, rescued x 00:00

A teenage girl and her 6-month-old cousin were stuck in a lift in a building in Maharashtra's Thane district for two hours before they were rescued by a fire brigade team, an official said on Thursday, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning in Kalyan area of Maharashtra, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The building had suffered a power outage at 10:30 am after which the generator was switched on. The 16-year-old girl and the toddler were alone when the lift stalled on the 10th floor of the building as the generator stopped working," he said, according to the PTI.

"They raised an alarm but residents were unable to help them come out. The fire brigade was alerted and its personnel managed to open the lift door using a cutter. The teen girl and child came out after two hours. They did not suffocate due to an outlet provided in the lift," he said, as per the PTI.

The duo was in a state of shock and were tired after the ordeal, the fire brigade official added.

Meanwhile, in an another incident in Thane, a woman was injured after some parts of a ceiling of a hospital in Maharashtra's Thane collapsed, an official of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 8:30 pm on Wednesday, the official said.

The ceiling plaster of Krishnai Hospital, located opposite Rajaram Salvi Bungalow, Manisha Nagar Gate No: 03, in Kalwa, Thane (West), collapsed on Wednesday.

According to the RDMC, the incident was reported to the Disaster Management Cell in Thane at around 11:35 am. The hospital is a ground floor establishment situated in the Pratibha Society, a four-story building that is approximately 25 years old.

Upon receiving the information, the Disaster Management Cell swiftly responded to the incident site. The team, accompanied by a pickup vehicle, a Junior Engineer from the Public Works Department of the Kalwa Ward, and staff from the Encroachment Department (Kalwa Ward), arrived to assess the situation, the official said.

He said that in the incident, a woman who was engaged in cleaning work at Krishnai Hospital sustained minor injuries. The injured woman has been identified as Sandhyabai Bapu Padekar, a 68-year-old resident of Kalwa, Thane. She suffered injuries to her left hand and head. Immediate medical assistance was provided to her, and she is currently receiving treatment.

(with PTI inputs)