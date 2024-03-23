Breaking News
Maharashtra: Tender process to buy seismometer for Jayakwadi dam to take 3-4 months, says official

Updated on: 23 March,2024 03:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

The seismometer installed at Jayakwadi dam after the Killari earthquake of 1993 had a range of 10000 kilometres and has measured earthquakes in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal. However, the instrument is old and beyond repair

The tender process to buy a seismometer for Jayakwadi dam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will start in three to four months, an irrigation official said on Friday.


Incidentally, tremors were felt in Nanded and Hingoli districts near here a day earlier, though there was no loss of life or property. “The seismometer installed at Jayakwadi dam after the Killari earthquake of 1993 had a range of 10000 kilometres and has measured earthquakes in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Nepal. However, the instrument is old and beyond repair. Discussions are on with MERI (Maharashtra Engineering Research Institute), Nasik to procure a new one which will be automated,” the irrigation official said.


“The instrument will be procured on MERI’s recommendation. The process is expected to reach tendering stage in three to four months,” he added.


An official had earlier said the seismometer, piezometer (instrument for measuring the pressure of a liquid gas), earth pressure cell (instrument to monitor radial and tangential stress), slope meter (slope measuring instrument) at Jayakwadi dam are out of order since 2017.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

earthquake maharashtra mumbai mumbai news
