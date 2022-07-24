Breaking News
Updated on: 24 July,2022 10:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The new cases has taken the infection tally to 7,33,358, a health official said on Sunday

Maharashtra: Thane records 122 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 122 new Covid-19 cases. The new cases has taken the infection tally to 7,33,358, a health official said on Sunday. With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district now currently has 904 active Covid-19 cases, he said.

The official said, One death was also in Thane district reported on Saturday, raising the district's Covid-19 fatality toll to 11,925.


The recovery count in Thane has reached 7,22,856, the official added.

(with PTI inputs)

