Mumbai: Free booster vaccination drive going at a snail’s pace

A woman gets a booster shot at a centre in Byculla. Pic/Ashish Raje

After a promising start, the ongoing 75 day-long campaign launched by the central government for free booster vaccination of people between 18 and 59 years of age is getting a tepid response.

A dip was seen when data between the first four days and the last four days was analysed. According to officials, fewer vaccination centres, no Information, Education and Communication (IEC) activity from the BMC, and drop in Covid cases are some of the reasons for the dip.

As per BMC data, in the last eight days, 74,571 people between 18 and 59 years age group took a free booster shot at BMC and state health facilities across Mumbai, making it 9,321 jabs in a single day. However, in the first four days of the campaign, on an average, 12,000 people were vaccinated daily.

Dr Mangla Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, said, “We are expecting the numbers to rise. Community health workers will be asked to spread awareness.”

11L

No. of people who have taken the booster jab out of the total 93 lakh eligible population