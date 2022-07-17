Breaking News
IndiGo Sharjah-Hyderabad flight diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi
Mumbai: Heavy winds, rain uproot 250 trees in a week
Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai
Sachin Tendulkar’s guard is victim of cyber fraud, files complaint with Bandra Police
Mumbai: Malwani sees two murders in 12 hours
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Thane records 147 new Covid 19 cases

Maharashtra: Thane records 147 new Covid-19 cases

Updated on: 17 July,2022 01:54 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 1,354 active Covid-19 cases, a health official said.

Maharashtra: Thane records 147 new Covid-19 cases

Representation Pic


As many as 147 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,32,413, a health official said on Sunday.
With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, the district currently has 1,354 active Covid-19 cases, he said.

Also Read: Good news! Covid-19 surge is dipping in Mumbai




The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,919, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,18,986, the official added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

thane Coronavirus maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK