Maharashtra: Thane reports 118 new Covid-19 cases

The district currently has 1,660 active cases, an official said.

Representation Pic

Maharashtra's Thane reported 118 new coronavirus positive cases. With the addition of fresh cases, the overall infection tally in district has reached 7,37,198, a health official told the PTI on Wednesday.

These cases were recorded on Tuesday, and the district currently has 1,660 active cases, he said.

Since nobody succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,938, while the recovery count has reached 7,24,227, he added.

PTI inputs

