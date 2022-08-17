Breaking News
Maharashtra: Thane reports 118 new Covid-19 cases

Updated on: 17 August,2022 09:55 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent

The district currently has 1,660 active cases, an official said.

Representation Pic


Maharashtra's Thane reported 118 new coronavirus positive cases. With the addition of fresh cases, the overall infection tally in district has reached 7,37,198, a health official told the PTI on Wednesday.


These cases were recorded on Tuesday, and the district currently has 1,660 active cases, he said.

Since nobody succumbed to the infection on Tuesday, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,938, while the recovery count has reached 7,24,227, he added.

(with PTI inputs) 

thane Coronavirus news maharashtra

