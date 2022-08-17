Breaking News
Maharashtra: Five of family killed as container hits car on Pune-Ahmednagar

Updated on: 17 August,2022 09:41 AM IST  |  Pune
Representation Pic


Five members of a family, including three children, were killed after a container running from the wrong side of the road rammed into their car in Pune district of Maharashtra early on Wednesday, police said.


The accident occurred near Ranjangaon on Pune-Ahmednagar highway around 1.30 am, they said.

"Six members of a family were travelling to Pune in a car. When they reached near Karegaon, a container coming from the wrong side, collided with their vehicle. Five of the family were killed in the accident, while a woman was injured," an official of Ranjangaon police station said.


Three of the deceased were children, including a four-year-old girl, he said, adding that two other victims were men.

The injured woman was admitted to a nearby private hospital, he said.

An offence has been registered against the driver of the container under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

maharashtra pune news

