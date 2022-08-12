Breaking News
Mumbai: Metro Aqua Line 3 to be operational by Dec 2023
Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a multi-coloured mess
Mumbai sees 684 new Covid-19 cases; TPR above 8 per cent for 2nd day
Video of bodybuilder smoking in SpiceJet flight surfaces online
Mumbai: Trio on bike fire three rounds at Bandra's Linking Road shopping centre
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Thane reports 212 Covid 19 cases

Maharashtra: Thane reports 212 Covid-19 cases

Updated on: 12 August,2022 10:05 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

With 212 new cases, there are now 1,206 active Covid-19 cases in the district, an official said

Maharashtra: Thane reports 212 Covid-19 cases

Representation Pic


Thane district of Maharashtra recorded 212 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,36,029, a health official said on Friday. With the addition of these cases on Thursday, there are now 1,206 active cases in the district, he said.


Also Read: Mumbai: Two drown in Mahim creek

As no patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,936, while the recovery count rose to 7,23,426, he added. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

thane Coronavirus news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK