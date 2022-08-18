Breaking News
Updated on: 18 August,2022 11:42 AM IST  |  Thane
The tally of total infections in Thane is now 7,37,425, a health official said.

Maharashtra: Thane reports 227 new Covid-19 cases; active tally now at 1,606

Representation Pic


As many as 227 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,37,425, a health official said on Thursday.


With the addition of the latest infections on Wednesday, the district currently has 1,606 active Covid-19 cases, he said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,938. The recovery count has reached 7,24,398, he added.

