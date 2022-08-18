Maharashtra: Suspected beef seized from food outlet in Nagpur; cops launch probe

The slaughter of bulls, bullocks and cows is banned in the state under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act.

Representation Pic

Police have seized suspected beef from a roadside eatery in Maharashtra's Nagpur district and registered a case against its 38-year-old owner, an official said. The accused operated the eatery near Borkhedi village, the police said.

The slaughter of bulls, bullocks and cows is banned in the state under the Maharashtra Animal Preservation (Amendment) Act.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team checked the outlet on Tuesday night and found suspected beef stored in a refrigerator, an official said.

They sent the meat to a laboratory for testing.

The Butibori police later registered a case against the eatery owner, Fakru Khan Asraf Khan, resident of Mewat in Haryana, under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the official said.

