Breaking News
Mumbai: 24-year-old Govinda injured during Dahi Handi festival dies at Nanavati hospital
Mumbai-Pune Expressway to get mishap location-tracking system
No new Covid-19 deaths in Mumbai; cases drop to 592
Shivnath Express train on way to Maharashtra derails in Chhattisgarh; no casualty
Bomb threat call made at five-star hotel in Andheri, cops launch probe
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Thane reports 257 new Covid 19 cases active tally reaches 2016

Maharashtra: Thane reports 257 new Covid-19 cases; active tally reaches 2,016

Updated on: 23 August,2022 09:29 AM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

The recovery count in the district has gone up to 7,25,559, an official said

Maharashtra: Thane reports 257 new Covid-19 cases; active tally reaches 2,016

Representation Pic


As many as 257 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Covid-19 cases, he said.

The death toll stood in the district remained unchanged at 11,938.

Also Read: Nashik sees 39 Covid-19 cases, no death; 22 recover

The recovery count has gone up to 7,25,559, he added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
thane Coronavirus news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK