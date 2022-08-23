Maharashtra: Thane reports 257 new Covid-19 cases; active tally reaches 2,016

The recovery count in the district has gone up to 7,25,559, an official said

Representation Pic

As many as 257 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Covid-19 cases, he said.

The death toll stood in the district remained unchanged at 11,938.

The recovery count has gone up to 7,25,559, he added.

