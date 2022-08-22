Breaking News
Bombay HC clubs FIRs against actor Ketaki Chitale and student Nikhil Bhamre
Mumbai: Police check footage from 214 CCTV cameras to nab two chain snatchers
17-year-old kills self after jumping off 3-storey building in Vasai
Mumbai records 592 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,769
Clashes in JNU, ABVP says over dozen students injured
Home > News > India News > Article > Nashik sees 39 Covid 19 cases no death 22 recover

Nashik sees 39 Covid-19 cases, no death; 22 recover

Updated on: 22 August,2022 06:46 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Top

The recovery count rose by 22 and stood at 4,71,926, leaving the district with 247 active cases

Nashik sees 39 Covid-19 cases, no death; 22 recover

Representative image. Pic/Istock


The Covid-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,81,076 on Monday after 39 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,903, an official said.


Also Read: Woman gives birth outside PHC: 3 medical personnel dismissed, 4 suspended

The recovery count rose by 22 and stood at 4,71,926, leaving the district with 247 active cases, he added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
india nashik maharashtra Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK