Nashik sees 39 Covid-19 cases, no death; 22 recover

The recovery count rose by 22 and stood at 4,71,926, leaving the district with 247 active cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The Covid-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,81,076 on Monday after 39 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,903, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 22 and stood at 4,71,926, leaving the district with 247 active cases, he added.

