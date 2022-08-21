Breaking News
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,832 cases, 2 deaths

Updated on: 21 August,2022 09:46 PM IST  |  Mumbai
The recovery count increased by 2,055 in the past 24 hours

Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,832 cases, 2 deaths

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded 1,832 new Covid-19 cases and two deaths, which took the tally to 80,84,383 and the toll to 1,48,195, as per the state's public health department's data.


Of the new cases, Mumbai Circle led with 1,259, followed by Pune Circle (295), Nashik Circle (78), Nagpur Circle (100), Kolhapur Circle (39), Latur Circle (32), Aurangabad Circle (16) and Akola Circle (13).

The recovery count increased by 2,055 in the past 24 hours.


Presently, Maharashtra has 11,641 active of which Mumbai accounts for 5,761 active cases.

Around 30,421 samples were examined in the last 24 hours, the data mentioned further.

As per the state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.02 per cent and the fatality rate stands at 1.83 per cent.

(with inputs from PTI)

