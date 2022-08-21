Covid-19: Mumbai records 818 new cases, one death

Of the 818 new cases, only 57 were symptomatic cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 818 new Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,38,349, while the death toll increased by one and touched 19,673, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

Of the 818 new cases, only 57 were symptomatic, the health bulletin mentioned.

The recovery count increased by 881 and stood at 11,12,915. Presently, Mumbai has 5,761 active cases.

So far, 1,80,10,697 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the city, including 8,347 in the last 24 hours.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 14 and 20 was 0.072 per cent.

The caseload doubling time stood at 949 days, as per BMC data.

