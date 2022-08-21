Mumbai: Carnac Bridge reconstruction hits another roadblock

The demolition may be arranged after the monsoon and the construction is supposed to start in November

Carnac Bridge

After five years of giving the work order for the reconstruction of the Carnac Bridge, there may now be an issue of cost escalation. The BMC approved the contract in 2017, but the work has halted as the completion of the Hancock Bridge was delayed. If the contractor agrees to work under the same conditions as before, the order will continue, otherwise tenders will be foreclosed and new bids will be invited, said BMC officials.

The construction of bridges, especially the ones on the railway lines, are done on a rota basis. The Hancock Bridge near Sandhurst station was planned for four lanes, but after several deadlines, only two lines were opened in July. Carnac Bridge, which was also in a dangerous condition, was also slated to be demolished. Now the ball is in Central Railway’s court, as the authority needs to decide on the demolition of bridge, so that the BMC can start reconstruction work. The demolition may be arranged after the monsoon and the construction is supposed to start in November.

Also read: Mumbai: Here’s why 150-year-old Carnac Bridge has to go



The BMC had already given a work order to the contractor in 2017, five years ago. At the time, the contract was given at Rs66 crore. Now, there are chances of rising costs due to escalation in every sector. “The validity of work orders depends on the contractor. If he agrees to execute the work w ith the same terms, then he can continue. Else, new bids will be invited,” said Satish Thosar, chief of Bridges Department.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal