Mumbai: With Hancock Bridge partially open, Carnac Bridge can be demolished now

Traffic cops had denied permission to pull down Carnac as closure of 2 bridges would lead to jams

Half of Hancock Bridge was opened on Monday. Pics/Shadab Khan

Almost four years after its deadline, the much-awaited Hancock Bridge was partially opened after the Bombay High Court’s permission on Monday. The construction of the other half of the bridge won’t be complete soon as approach slopes from both sides can’t be built due to permanent structures in the way. But even as only half the bridge is now open, the dilapidated Carnac bridge can be demolished soon for reconstruction. The traffic police had refused permission earlier citing the closure of two bridges may create a traffic issue.

Along with Carnac Bridge, it is an important link between the east and west at Mazgaon

Hancock Bridge, near Sandhurst railway station, is an important link between the east and west. Its opening had been extended several times this year. The last time was June 15. Though half the bridge was completed in the first week of July, the opening had been halted after the high court’s direction due to various petitions regarding the bridge. “On Monday, the high court directed that the bridge can reopen while the hearing on petitions will go on,” said a BMC official.

Why the delay

The 148-year-old Hancock Bridge was demolished in January 2016 after being declared dilapidated. The construction of four lanes of the new Hancock Bridge started in 2019 and it was supposed to be completed before the pandemic. It is the city’s first motorable bridge which was to be assembled and put in place at a go. The delay was because of a goof-up in the alignment. After placing half the bridge, the BMC realised a building on Shivdas Chapsi Marg was in the way of the ramp. The work on the second half is now in limbo as both approaches can’t be built due to buildings and permanent structures. “We have initiated the process to acquire the land, but can’t say when it will be completed,” said a BMC official.

Reconstruction of Carnac Bridge

As the Hancock Bridge has reopened, now the BMC and Central Railway can plan demolition of the age-old and dilapidated Carnac Bridge between Masjid railway station and CSMT. The BMC has finalised the contractor for the demolition of the 151-year-old bridge. “We have contacted the traffic police for closure of Carnac Bridge. The demolition will be done soon,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief PRO of the Central Railway.