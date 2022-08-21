Maharashtra gorge accident: Another body recovered; death toll rises to three

The accident occurred at Kondethar-Sanaswadi in Tamhini ghat of Mangaon on Saturday evening, when six persons were travelling from Pune to Devkund

Representative image. Pic/Istock

The police have recovered another body from a 600-feet-deep gorge in which a car fell in Mangaon of Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Sunday.

With this, the number of casualties in the accident has risen to three, while three injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, an official said.

The accident occurred at Kondethar-Sanaswadi in Tamhini ghat of Mangaon on Saturday evening, when six persons were travelling from Pune to Devkund, he said.

The victims had decided to stop the car near an open space next to the gorge, but the driver lost control of wheel, causing the vehicle to plunge into the 600-feet-deep gorge, he said.

Four occupants of the car got stuck in a tree around 280 feet below and one of them died, while two others died on the spot after the fall, the official said.

Rishabh Chavan (24), Krishna Rathod (27) and Saurabh Bhinge (25), all residents of Manglurpir in Washim, were killed in the accident, he said.

The others, Rohan Gade (26), Pravin Sarkate (26) and Rohan Chavan (22), were injured and undergoing treatment at a state-run hospital in Mangaon, he added.

The bodies of the deceased were recovered after a rescue operation that lasted more than seven hours amid heavy rainfall in the middle of the night, inspector Rajendra Chavan said.

Rescue teams from Mangaon, Mahad and Patnus helped the police, he said, adding that the remains of car were recovered this morning.

