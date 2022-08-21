Maharashtra minister calls for fire audit for industries in Dombivli

The state public works minister gave the directions while inaugurating the emergency control room and the emergency van projects undertaken by the Kalyan Ambernath Manufacturers Association (KAMA)

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Maharashtra Minister Ravindra Chavan on Sunday called for fire audits at factories in the Dombivli MIDC area in Thane district.

The state public works minister gave the directions while inaugurating the emergency control room and the emergency van projects undertaken by the Kalyan Ambernath Manufacturers Association (KAMA).

Chavan highlighted that incidents of fire had been reported in the Dombivli industrial area and there was a move to shift factories out of the area.

Also Read: Nude pics case: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seeks more time to join probe

"More than 50,000 people depend on industries in the area in some form or the other. If 100 per cent fire audit is conducted at all industries and such accidents can be avoided and there will be no question of shifting factories," the minister said.

Chavan lauded the KAMA's initiative to set up the most modern control room and provide a van for emergency services.

According to the KAMA, Rs 55 lakh was spent on the control room and the van from the contribution of member industries.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal