Maharashtra: Cop attacked by inmates in Nashik Central Jail

Updated on: 18 August,2022 09:04 PM IST  |  Nashik
The group of 10-12 prisoners, serving time on murder charges, hit Prabhucharan Nanaji Patil (40) with stones

Maharashtra: Cop attacked by inmates in Nashik Central Jail

A policeman deployed in Nashik Road Central Jail was attacked by some inmates who had allegedly changed their barracks without permission on Thursday morning, an official said.


The group of 10-12 prisoners, serving time on murder charges, hit Prabhucharan Nanaji Patil (40) with stones, he said.

"Patil had asked these inmates why they had changed their barracks without permission. He has suffered injuries on his head and limbs and is hospitalised. All these prisoners had been shifted here from Yerwada Central Jail recently," the official informed.

The incident is being probed, the official added.

