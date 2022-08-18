Breaking News
Maharashtra: Nashik reports 42 new Covid-19 cases; active count 371

Maharashtra: Nashik reports 42 new Covid-19 cases; active count 371

Updated on: 18 August,2022 08:29 PM IST  |  Nashik
PTI |

Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, which kept the death toll in the district unchanged at 8,903

Representative image. Pic/Istock


With the addition of 42 coronavirus-positive cases in the Nashik district of Maharashtra on Thursday, its overall infection count has now reached 4,80,911, health officials said.


Nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, which kept the death toll in the district unchanged at 8,903, they said.

The district's recovery count stood at 4,71,637 and 15 of these patients recuperated on Thursday.

There are now 371 active cases in the district.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

