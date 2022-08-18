Covid-19: Mumbai logs over 1,200 new cases, two deaths

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 August,2022 06:40 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Presently, the city has 5,712  active cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Mumbai on Thursday recorded 1,201 new Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,35,680, as per the BMC health bulletin. The death toll increased by two and touched 19,670. Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases were reported after June 30 in Mumbai.


Of the 1,201 new cases, only 56 were symptomatic. On Wednesday, 975 cases were reported in the city.

The recovery count increased by 681 and stood at 11,10,298.


Presently, the city has 5,712  active cases.

So far, 179,80,370 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 11,253 in the last 24 hours. the number of tests done in a day increased by 3,080 in a day.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 9 and 15 was 0.072 per cent.

The caseload doubling time decreased to 949 days, as per BMC data. 

