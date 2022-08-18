Covid-19: Mumbai logs over 1,200 new cases, two deaths

Presently, the city has 5,712 active cases

Representative image. Pic/Istock

Mumbai on Thursday recorded 1,201 new Covid-19 cases, which took the tally to 11,35,680, as per the BMC health bulletin. The death toll increased by two and touched 19,670. Over 1,000 Covid-19 cases were reported after June 30 in Mumbai.

Of the 1,201 new cases, only 56 were symptomatic. On Wednesday, 975 cases were reported in the city.

The recovery count increased by 681 and stood at 11,10,298.

Also Read: We want to play Dahi Handi as adventure sport: Committee requests CM Shinde

Presently, the city has 5,712 active cases.

So far, 179,80,370 coronavirus tests have been carried out in Mumbai, including 11,253 in the last 24 hours. the number of tests done in a day increased by 3,080 in a day.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 97.8 per cent and the overall growth rate in cases between August 9 and 15 was 0.072 per cent.

The caseload doubling time decreased to 949 days, as per BMC data.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal