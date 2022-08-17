Breaking News
I need work, I have a family to look after: Former India cricketer Vinod Kambli
Mumbai: Gas leaks from pipeline in Kandivali
DGCA asks airlines to strictly enforce Covid-19 protocol amid rise in cases
Maharashtra: CID to probe ex-MLC Vinayak Mete's death in road accident
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,800 new cases, 6 deaths
Covid-19: Mumbai reports 975 new cases, two deaths
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Covid 19 Maharashtra logs 1800 new cases 6 deaths

Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,800 new cases, 6 deaths

Updated on: 17 August,2022 08:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent

Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,800 new cases, 6 deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,800 new Covid cases, six deaths. More than half of the cases are reported from Mumbai, the health department said.


The overall Covid-19 tally increased to 80,76,165, while the death toll increased to 1,48,180.

Mumbai recorded 975 new Covid cases and two fatalities, the bulletin mentioned.


Also Read: Dahi Handi: Only 400 govinda pathaks in Maharashtra have insured themselves

The municipal corporations of Mira Bhayander, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Satara district recorded one fatality each, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent.

It said 2,182 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The state has 11,370 active cases.

The department said 22,953 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their overall count 8,37,01,554.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Coronavirus

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK