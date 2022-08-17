Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,800 new cases, 6 deaths

The case fatality rate in the state stood at 1.83 per cent, while the recovery rate was 98.02 per cent

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 1,800 new Covid cases, six deaths. More than half of the cases are reported from Mumbai, the health department said.

The overall Covid-19 tally increased to 80,76,165, while the death toll increased to 1,48,180.

Mumbai recorded 975 new Covid cases and two fatalities, the bulletin mentioned.

The municipal corporations of Mira Bhayander, Nashik, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Satara district recorded one fatality each, it said.

It said 2,182 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. The state has 11,370 active cases.

The department said 22,953 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their overall count 8,37,01,554.

(with inputs from PTI)

