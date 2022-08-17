Maharashtra: CID to probe ex-MLC Vinayak Mete's death in road accident

Breaking News
Updated on: 17 August,2022 06:49 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

Mete (52), who headed the Maratha outfit Shiv Sangram Sanghatna, was killed after a vehicle hit his car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday last

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday ordered a probe by the state police's Crime Investigation Department (CID) into the death of former MLC and prominent Maratha quota leader Vinayak Mete in a road accident, said an official.


Mete (52), who headed the Maratha outfit Shiv Sangram Sanghatna, was killed after a vehicle hit his car on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday last.

Also Read: Mohit Kamboj's tweet hints at imminent arrest of 'big' NCP leader


The former Legislative Council member, a staunch supporter of reservation in government jobs and education for the Maratha community, was on his way to

Mumbai to attend a meeting on the quota issue when he met with the fatal accident.

Soon after the car crash, Shinde had assured Mete's supporters that there would be a thorough investigation into the matter. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

