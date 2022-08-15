Maharashtra: Vinayak Mete cremated with state honours in Beed

Thousands of people and politicians, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, attended the last rite

Vinayak Mete. File Photo

Shiv Sangram Party leader and former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Vinayak Mete was cremated with state honours in Beed on Monday.

Thousands of people and politicians, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, attended the last rites.

Mete, 52, was killed when his car headed towards Mumbai hit a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Madap tunnel in Raigad district early Sunday morning.

The funeral procession started from Shivsangram Bhavan at around 1 pm and passed through several parts of the city, where people had lined up along the roads.

The cremation took place at 4 pm after official Independence Day events had concluded.

Mete was given a three-volley gun salute by a police contingent at Ramdev Baba ground on Canal Road.

Apart from the CM and the Deputy CM, ministers Abdul Sattar, Tanaji Sawant, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, former Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were present among others

Shinde and Fadnavis hailed Mete's contribution in the fight for Maratha reservation, with the Deputy CM stating that issues that the late leader espoused will be taken to their logical conclusion.

