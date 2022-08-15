Breaking News
Police impound truck involved in car crash that killed Vinayak Mete from Daman
Covid-19: Maharashtra logs 1,189 new cases, one death
Couple dies after ceiling slabs collapse at residential building in Mulund
BREAKING: Eight calls made to Reliance hospital posing threat to Mukesh Ambani and family, claims Mumbai Police
Indigo flight delayed over 'suspicious message' on passenger's phone
Mumbai records 584 Covid-19 cases, active tally at 5,218
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Vinayak Mete cremated with state honours in Beed

Maharashtra: Vinayak Mete cremated with state honours in Beed

Updated on: 15 August,2022 08:29 PM IST  |  Beed
PTI |

Top

Thousands of people and politicians, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, attended the last rite

Maharashtra: Vinayak Mete cremated with state honours in Beed

Vinayak Mete. File Photo


Shiv Sangram Party leader and former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) Vinayak Mete was cremated with state honours in Beed on Monday.


Thousands of people and politicians, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, attended the last rites.

Mete, 52, was killed when his car headed towards Mumbai hit a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune expressway near Madap tunnel in Raigad district early Sunday morning.


The funeral procession started from Shivsangram Bhavan at around 1 pm and passed through several parts of the city, where people had lined up along the roads.

The cremation took place at 4 pm after official Independence Day events had concluded.

Also Read: What caused Vinayak Mete’s car crash on the Expressway?

Mete was given a three-volley gun salute by a police contingent at Ramdev Baba ground on Canal Road.

Apart from the CM and the Deputy CM, ministers Abdul Sattar, Tanaji Sawant, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, former Assembly Speaker Haribhau Bagade and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were present among others

Shinde and Fadnavis hailed Mete's contribution in the fight for Maratha reservation, with the Deputy CM stating that issues that the late leader espoused will be taken to their logical conclusion.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

beed maharashtra india

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK