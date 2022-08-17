Breaking News
Devendra Fadnavis appointed Leader of House in Maharashtra Legislative Council

Updated on: 17 August,2022 04:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Shinde made the announcement as he introduced newly-inducted members of his Cabinet to the Upper House on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature

File Photo


Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has been appointed the Leader of the House in the state Legislative Council, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Wednesday.


Shinde made the announcement as he introduced newly-inducted members of his Cabinet to the Upper House on the first day of the monsoon session of the state legislature.

Later, Fadnavis, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, introduced the newly-elected members of the Legislative Council.

Fadnavis is a member of the Legislative Assembly from Nagpur.

Usually, the Chief Minister is the Leader of the House in the Assembly, while the deputy CM holds the equivalent post in the Council.

The Upper House also passed a resolution congratulating Droupadi Murmu and Jagdeep Dhankhar on their election as President and Vice-President, respectively. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

