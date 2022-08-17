Mumbai: In Aaditya’s Worli, are Sainiks slipping out of Thackerays’ fingers?

Number of affidavits of loyalty during party drive remains on the lower side; local leaders blame it on stamp paper shortage

Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray had ordered the drive in an attempt to thwart Eknath Shinde’s move to get his faction recognised as the real Sena

There seems to be a lack of enthusiasm among Sainiks from Worli to pledge loyalty to the Shiv Sena constitution and the party chief. Till last week, the party had failed to collect even 25 per cent of the aimed number as part of the drive in the high-profile and crucial constituency. This came to notice last week when party chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with corporators. Leaders have cited shortage of stamp paper in the market as a reason behind the low response. Aaditya Thackeray, who represents the constituency, has started to connect with the party rank and file as part of damage control exercise.

