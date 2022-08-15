Maharashtra: Police impound truck involved in car crash that killed Vinayak Mete from Daman; driver held

Police had received the information that the truck was spotted in the limits of Kasa police station in Palghar on Sunday late night, hours after the car accident that occurred in the Raigad district

Police have impounded the truck allegedly involved in the Mumbai-Pune Expressway car crash that killed Shiv Sangram Party leader Vinayak Mete from Daman city and detained the driver, an official said on Monday.

Police had received the information that the truck was spotted in the limits of Kasa police station in Palghar on Sunday late night, hours after the car accident that occurred in the Raigad district.

The teams of Palghar and Raigad police travelled to Daman city in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu and impounded the truck and the driver, the official said.

The truck and the driver were taken to Raigad for investigation.

Police investigating the death of Mete had prima facie concluded that the driver of his SUV lost control of the vehicle which hit a truck from behind on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Sunday morning. The investigation is underway to understand the exact circumstances leading to the accident.

The accident had occurred at 5.05 am near Madap tunnel under the jurisdiction of Rasayani police station when Mete, a former MLC, was coming to Mumbai from Beed in the SUV, police had said.

Mete's SUV was in a second lane of the six-lane expressway at the time of the accident, an official had said.

The SUV driver suffered minor injuries while the police constable accompanying Mete was seriously injured.

