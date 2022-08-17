Covid-19: Mumbai reports 975 new cases, two deaths

Of the 975 new Covid-19 cases, only 59 patients were symptomatic

Representative image. Pic/Istock

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 975 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count since July 1. Two patients succumbed to the infection, the health bulletin said.

Of the 975 new Covid-19 cases, only 59 patients were symptomatic, it added.

Mumbai has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and there are 5,194 active Covid-19 cases.

The overall Covid-19 tally surged to 11,34,479, while the death toll increased to 19,668.

The city has reported the highest single-day cases since July 1 when it detected 978 new Covid-19 patients.

According to the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 8,173 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

(with inputs from PTI)

