Covid-19: Mumbai reports 975 new cases, two deaths

Updated on: 17 August,2022 07:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Of the 975 new Covid-19 cases, only 59 patients were symptomatic

Covid-19: Mumbai reports 975 new cases, two deaths

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Wednesday, Mumbai reported 975 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count since July 1. Two patients succumbed to the infection, the health bulletin said.


Of the 975 new Covid-19 cases, only 59 patients were symptomatic, it added.

Mumbai has a coronavirus recovery rate of 97.8 per cent and there are 5,194 active Covid-19 cases.


The overall Covid-19 tally surged to 11,34,479, while the death toll increased to 19,668.

The city has reported the highest single-day cases since July 1 when it detected 978 new Covid-19 patients.

According to the bulletin, the new Covid-19 cases were detected after 8,173 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

(with inputs from PTI)

 

