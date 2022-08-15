Maharashtra: Thane reports 332 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death

The count of recoveries has reached 7,23,932 in the district, an official said

Representation Pic

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 332 new Covid-19 cases, taking its infection count to 7,36,894, a health official said on Monday. With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, the district currently has 1,446 active cases, he said.

One death was also reported on Sunday, which raised the fatality toll in Thane to 11,938, he said.

The count of recoveries has reached 7,23,932, he added.

