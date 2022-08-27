Breaking News
Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679
Sonali Phogat murder: Restaurant owner among two more arrested by Goa Police
Justice U U Lalit sworn in as 49th Chief Justice of India
Mumbai: Anil Deshmukh complains of chest pain, taken to hospital
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena joins hands with Sambhaji Brigade
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Maharashtra Thane reports 355 new Covid 19 cases

Maharashtra: Thane reports 355 new Covid-19 cases

Updated on: 27 August,2022 01:16 PM IST  |  Thane
PTI |

Top

Thane district now has 2,362 active cases, a health official said

Maharashtra: Thane reports 355 new Covid-19 cases

Representation Pic


Thane district in Maharashtra reported 355 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,40,493, a health official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday.
Thane district now has 2,362 active cases, he said.


With no fresh Covid-19 fatality, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,939.

Also Read: Mumbai sees drop in daily Covid-19 cases, at 679


The number of recoveries in the district stood at 7,26,590 as of Friday, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Toll rates in Mumbai are burning a hole in the pocket of everyone. Do you agree?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra thane Coronavirus news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK