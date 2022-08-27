Maharashtra: Thane reports 355 new Covid-19 cases

Thane district now has 2,362 active cases, a health official said
Representation Pic
Thane district in Maharashtra reported 355 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 7,40,493, a health official said on Saturday. These cases were reported on Friday.
Thane district now has 2,362 active cases, he said.
With no fresh Covid-19 fatality, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,939.
The number of recoveries in the district stood at 7,26,590 as of Friday, the official added.
