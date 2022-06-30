Maharashtra: Thane sees 674 new COVID-19 cases, one fatality

ith the addition of the latest infections detected on Wednesday, the district currently has 5,585 active cases, an official said

Representation Pic

Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 674 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 7,27,356, a health official said on Thursday.

With the addition of the latest infections detected on Wednesday, the district currently has 5,585 active cases, he said.

Also Read: Mumbai: Covid-19 cases plateau, but deaths may continue, say experts

The toll stood at 11,906, after one patient died of the infection, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,09,191, the official added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever