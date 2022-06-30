Breaking News
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases plateau, but deaths may continue, say experts

Updated on: 30 June,2022 07:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Suraj Pandey | suraj.pandey@mid-day.com

As state’s weekly report shows drop in fresh cases, experts believe the present surge is waning; but ask people to keep their masks on

A health worker prepares a dose of COVID vaccine, at Nair hospital. Pic/Ashish Raje


The number of COVID-19 cases in the city seems to have reached a plateau, said experts, adding that the tally would fluctuate for a while, but won’t increase sharply. However, the public must not drop their guard when it comes to precautionary measures against the infection, they cautioned.

