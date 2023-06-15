Maharashtra: Three autorickshaw drivers held for robbing passengers in Latur

The accused auto drivers told police that they would thrash and loot passengers of their cash and valuables in Maharashtra's Latur

Three autorickshaw drivers from Maharashtra's Latur city have been arrested for attacking and robbing passengers of cash and valuables, police told news agency PTI said.

The arrests came after police learnt on Tuesday that some auto drivers were selling mobile phones at cheap rates, an official told PTI on Wednesday.

The accused auto drivers told police that they would thrash and loot passengers of their cash and valuables. Police have recovered 11 mobile phones from them, he said.

With the arrest of the trio, police have also detected seven robbery cases registered across Latur, added the official.

In another case, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a youth in Latur district of Maharashtra who posed as a 'woman' on social media to befriend her and later threatened to leak her photos if she doesn't accept him as her boyfriend, police told PTI on Wednesday.

The prime accused and his two accomplices were arrested on Tuesday from Janwal village while their 17-year-old friend was sent to remand home.

Police registered a case against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) under charges of rape and assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

A police officer said the prime accused befriended the victim on Instagram by faking his identity and posing as a woman.

"He later asked the unsuspecting girl to meet at a spot. When the girl reached the spot on Ausa Road, she was surprised to find a boy waiting there, but they talked for a while. Meanwhile, he clicked photos of the girl on his mobile phone. He then threatened her to either accept him as her boyfriend or else he will release her photos on social media. He then sexually assaulted her at a spot," a police officer told PTI.

The victim approached the police and narrated her ordeal.

"The arrested trio was produced in a court which remanded them in police custody till June 16," police inspector Sanivan Mirkale told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)