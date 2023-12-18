Maharashtra: Three dead, as many injured as car with drunk driver rams into other vehicles in Thane's Ulhasnagar

Three persons died and three others were injured in a road accident in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday

Three persons died and three others were injured in a road accident in Ulhasnagar in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Monday, a police official said.

At 5:30am, a car with an allegedly inebriated driver dashed into autorickshaws and two-wheelers under Central police station limits, newswire PTI reported quoting the official.

"The deceased and injured were occupants of the vehicles the car rammed into. They have been identified as couple Subuddin Jana and Anjali Jana, and Shambhuraj Chavan. Three injured persons have been hospitalised," he said.

Nagesh Ramani, driver of the offending car, fled from the scene of the crime but was held some time later, the official said.

He has been charged for various offences under Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act. PTI COR

8 people killed as pick-up vehicle collides with auto-rickshaw in Pune

In a separate incident, eight people were killed after a speeding pickup vehicle collided with an auto-rickshaw in Maharashtra's Pune district, police said on Monday.

The accident took place at around 11.30 pm on Sunday under Otur police station limits on Kalyan-Ahmednagar Road, located about 150 km from here, they said.

The pick-up vehicle, which was going towards Kalyan (in Thane district) from Ahmednagar, collided with the auto-rickshaw coming from the opposite direction near a petrol pump at Pimpalgaon Joga, an official said.

Seven persons from the auto-rickshaw and the pickup vehicle's driver were killed, he said.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Ayush Sharma's car was hit by another car whose driver was allegedly in an inebriated condition in Mumbai's Khar area, police said on Monday.

The actor was not in the car when the incident took place on Saturday. His 31-year-old driver, who was alone in the vehicle at that time, was injured and the car was damaged, they said.

Ayush Sharma is the brother-in-law of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

Sharma's driver was going towards Bandra from Road No. 16 near Khar Gymkhana when another speeding car came from the 'no entry' area and hit the actor's vehicle from the front side, a police official said.

The offending car's driver, Parvinderjeet Singh (35), who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, tried to escape, but the police caught him and he was arrested, the official said.

Sharma's driver Arman Mehandi Hasan Khan received injuries on his head and right leg, he said.

Based on Hasan Khan's complaint, an FIR was registered against Singh under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, the police said.

Sharma, best known for his 2018 movie "Loveyatri", was last seen in the 2021 film ¿Antim¿ alongside Salman Khan. (With inputs from PTI)