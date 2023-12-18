Maharashtra unseasonal rains: Crops damaged on 9.75L hectares; CM announces aid for farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said crops on 9.75 lakh hectares were damaged due to Maharashtra unseasonal rains in the state

CM Eknath Shinde. File Pic

CM Shinde said crops on 9.75 lakh hectares were damaged due to unseasonal rains CM Shinde announced financial assistance of Rs 2,000 crore for affected farmers He said crop damage assessment was pending in 6 districts which would be completed soon

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said crops on 9.75 lakh hectares were damaged due to Maharashtra unseasonal rains in the state as per primary estimates and announced financial assistance of Rs 2,000 crore for affected farmers, reported the PTI.

Speaking in the Assembly, CM Eknath Shinde said crop damage assessment was pending in six districts and they would be completed soon.

"Crops on 9.75 lakh hectares have been damaged as per primary estimates. We will be paying Rs 2000 crore to farmers," he said in the House, adding his government had provided Rs 44,278 crore to people by way of various welfare schemes, according to the PTI.

"As a symbolic gesture, some farmers were given compensation cheques today. The remaining farmers will get the compensation amount deposited directly in their bank accounts," CM Shinde said in the Assembly, as per the PTI.

Several parts of the state received unseasonal rains towards the end of November, resulting in damage to crops, fruits and vegetables.

Meanwhile, a PTI report in November stated that at least six districts of Marathwada in Maharashtra witnessed unseasonal rains, with Jalna recording the highest 132.25 mm rainfall, an official said on Monday.

According to the news agency, the unseasonal showers lashed 107 revenue circles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Beed on Sunday, the official said.

The highest rainfall, 132.25 mm, was recorded in the Wagrul revenue circle of Badnapur tehsil in Jalna, he said.

As per a preliminary report, one person died in a rain-related incident in Hingoli, while 32 livestock were also killed in the rains, the official said, as per the PTI.

As many as 32 circles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 27 in Jalna, 23 in Parbhani, 12 each in Nanded and Hingoli and one circle in Beed recorded rainfall above 65 mm from Sunday evening ending 8 am on Monday, the official said.

Earlier, CM Shinde had asserted that the situation was serious and had instructed authorities to carry out surveys in order to precisely determine the damage and guaranteed farmers that they would receive compensation for their crop losses, the report added.

(with PTI inputs)

