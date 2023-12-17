Nagpur factory blast: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde visits accident site

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday evening visited the Nagpur factory blast site and interacted with the officials

Pic/CMO

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday evening visited the Nagpur factory blast site and interacted with the officials, an official statement from CMO said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde made a poignant visit to the factory in the Bazargaon area of Nagpur, where a devastating blast claimed the lives of nine workers and left three others critically injured earlier in the day on Sunday.

The Chief Minister took immediate cognizance of the incident and, earlier in the day, announced financial aid of five lakh rupees to the families of the deceased.

The statement said that Chief Minister Shinde personally inspect the situation. During his visit, he delved into the details surrounding the tragic incident and sought to understand the root causes. Expressing his condolences, he interacted with the families of the deceased workers, providing comfort and assurance of government support during this difficult time.

Chief Minister Shinde emphasized the need for a thorough investigation to ascertain accountability and prevent such tragedies from recurring. He issued instructions to the officials of company, urging them to implement stringent safety measures to avert any future accidents.

Nagpur Collector Bipin Itankar, along with other officials from the factory, accompanied Chief Minister Shinde during his visit. The collective focus was on understanding the circumstances leading to the blast and ensuring that immediate corrective actions are taken to prevent similar incidents, the statement said.

Speaking to the bereaved families, Chief Minister Shinde assured them that justice would be served, and those responsible for the accident would be held accountable. The tragic incident has cast a somber mood over the community, prompting the authorities to prioritize both swift assistance and a comprehensive investigation, it further said.

On Sunday morning, nine persons were killed in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district. According to a report in ANI, three persons in the incident were injured. Reportedly 12 persons were inside the unit of the Solar Company when the blast took place.

According to the report in PTI, the blast took place at 9 am in a cast booster unit of the company in Nagpur's Bazaargaon area. The explosives used in the coal mining blast were manufactured at the factory, sources told PTI.

According to the report, the work of packaging explosives was on when the blast happened.

