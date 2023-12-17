Nagpur factory blast: CM Shinde expresses condolences, announces aid of Rs 5 lakh for deceased's kin

CM Eknath Shinde announced Rs 5 lakh aid for the families of the deceased in Nagpur district. On Sunday morning, nine persons were killed in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory; three persons were injured.

CM Eknath Shinde/ File Photo

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday expressed condolences for the deceased in the Maharashtra's Nagpur district. According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), CM Shinde announced an aid of Rs 5 lakh rupees to the kin of the deceased.

The CMO in a social media post wrote, "Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed deep grief over the deaths in the explosion incident at an appliance manufacturing factory in Nagpur. Expressing condolences to the deceased and their families, the Chief Minister has also announced an aid of five lakh rupees to the kin."

It later read, "Since defence important products are being produced in this factory, the Chief Minister has directed the district administration, police and all related agencies to help and follow up. He has also given instructions to provide timely and quality treatment to the injured in this unfortunate incident."

On Sunday morning, nine persons were killed in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district. According to a report in ANI, three persons in the incident were injured. Reportedly 12 persons were inside the unit of the Solar Company when the blast took place.

According to the report in PTI, the blast took place at 9 am in a cast booster unit of the company in Nagpur's Bazaargaon area. The explosives used in the coal mining blast were manufactured at the factory, sources told PTI.

According to the report, the work of packaging explosives was on when the blast happened.

Maharashtra | Nine people died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur. This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company. More details awaited: Harsh Poddar, SP Nagpur Rural — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained, the officials said. "This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company," Harsh Poddar, Superintendent of Police, Nagpur (Rural) was quoted as saying in the ANI report.

With agency inputs

