Maharashtra: 9 dead after blast in Nagpur explosives manufacturing company

Updated on: 17 December,2023 11:16 AM IST  |  Nagpur
mid-day online correspondent

Top

On Sunday morning, at least five persons died in a blast at an explosives manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, the police said.

Maharashtra: 9 dead after blast in Nagpur explosives manufacturing company

Representative Image

Maharashtra: 9 dead after blast in Nagpur explosives manufacturing company
On Sunday morning, nine persons were killed in a blast at an explosives manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, the police told PTI. 


According to the report, the blast took place at 9 am in a cast booster unit of the Solar Industries in the Bazaargaon area, a senior police official told PTI. 


The PTI report quoted their sources as saying that the explosives used in coal mining blast were manufactured at the factory and work of packaging them was underway at the time of the blast. 


Some regional reports suggested that an entire building has been destroyed following the blast.

Meanwhile, news agency ANI quoted the Superintendent of Police (Rural), Harsh Poddar saying, "Nine people died after there was a blast in the Solar Explosive Company in Bazargaon village of Nagpur. This blast happened at the time of packing in the cast booster plant in the Solar Explosive Company. More details awaited."

In another minor fire, two mobile phone towers in the Mumbra area of Thane district suffered damage on Sunday morning, according to officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation. No injuries were reported in the incident, confirmed Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the corporation's disaster management cell.

The fire ignited at around 4:12 am in a location within a group of tenements where these two towers were installed. Unfortunately, the blaze caused significant damage to the towers and their wiring.

Upon receiving the alert, local firefighters and the disaster management team promptly reached the site and worked for over an hour to extinguish the fire successfully.

At present, the cause of the fire remains unknown, and investigations are ongoing to determine the exact reason behind this incident.

With PTI inputs

maharashtra nagpur India news national news india

