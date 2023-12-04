Breaking News
Mumbai: ‘Is complaints authority willing to take action against cops?’
Mumbai: Girder delay won’t affect Gokhale bridge deadline, says BMC
Mumbai: Metro work hits water pipe leaving Andheri high and dry
Mumbai: Borivli police book 68-year-old who beat up child for playing
Administrator's fake degree case: Palghar cops send FIR back to Vasai
Mumbai: NCB busts international khat smuggling ring
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Maharashtra Water storage in irrigation projects in Marathwada 466 per cent less than last year

Maharashtra: Water storage in irrigation projects in Marathwada 46.6 per cent less than last year

Updated on: 04 December,2023 08:12 PM IST  |  Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The water storage in 11 irrigation projects in Marathwada is down by 46.6 per cent compared to last year, an official said

Maharashtra: Water storage in irrigation projects in Marathwada 46.6 per cent less than last year

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Maharashtra: Water storage in irrigation projects in Marathwada 46.6 per cent less than last year
x
00:00

The water storage in 11 irrigation projects in Marathwada is down by 46.6 per cent compared to last year, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.


Poor rainfall this year has led to a drop in water storage, which is at 50.5 per cent, compared to 97.14 per cent last year in 11 major irrigation projects in the region, the official said, as per the PTI.


At present, the water storage in Jayakwadi dam is 45.68 per cent, while it was 98.29 per cent that same day last year, he said.


According to the data shared by the administration, the water storage in Nimn Dudhana was 21.90 per cent (72 per cent in 2022), Yeldari 59.90 (100 per cent), Siddheshwar 95.15 (81.64 per cent), Majalgaon 6.15 (97.44 per cent), Manjara 23.36 (100 per cent), Penganga 78.91 (99.16 per cent), Manar 61.44 (94.17 per cent), Nimn Terna 15.52 (100 per cent), Vishnupuri 100 (97.12 per cent) and Sina Kolegaon 0 (100 per cent), the official said, according to the PTI.

The total water storage in these projects last year was 5008.52 MCM, while it stands at 2604.36 MCM this year, he said.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the repair works of a damaged water pipeline in Andheri east area of Mumbai after almost 50 hours of efforts, an official statement said on Monday.
 
According to the statement, the officials' tireless efforts to repair a damaged 1,800 mm diameter main water channel supplying water to Andheri East. After nearly 50 hours of non-stop work, the dedicated team has successfully completed the leak repair under challenging conditions.

On November 30, 2023, the damage and leaking in the the main water channel during drilling work near Seepz Gate No. 3 at Andheri east was reported to the authorities. The repair work had multiple challenges, given the six-meter depth of the water channel and the loose geological grip of the recently filled land in the area, the statement said.

It said, despite the complexities, the BMC officials, led by Commissioner and Administrator of the civic body Iqbal Singh Chahal, senior officials and over a manpower of hundred people, including officers, employees, and workers, worked round-the-clock to ensure the successful completion of the repair works.

The repair required the creation of two manholes for external access, as it was not feasible to conduct repairs from within the water channel. The aqueduct had been leaking from various places, making the task even more challenging.

The BMC, recognising the significance of uninterrupted water supply, facilitated water distribution through 246 tanker rounds, including both municipal and private tankers.

With the completion of the repair, water supply is set to resume from this evening. The BMC aims to gradually restore water to affected areas, starting with K East, K West, H West, N, and L sections. However, citizens are urged to exercise patience as the water supply may initially be at lower pressure before returning to normal levels.

(with PTI inputs)

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you have a fixed sleep-wake cycle?
maharashtra marathwada India news national news india

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK