Maharashtra: Water storage in irrigation projects in Marathwada 46.6 per cent less than last year

The water storage in 11 irrigation projects in Marathwada is down by 46.6 per cent compared to last year, an official said

The water storage in 11 irrigation projects in Marathwada is down by 46.6 per cent compared to last year, an official said on Monday, reported the PTI.

Poor rainfall this year has led to a drop in water storage, which is at 50.5 per cent, compared to 97.14 per cent last year in 11 major irrigation projects in the region, the official said, as per the PTI.

At present, the water storage in Jayakwadi dam is 45.68 per cent, while it was 98.29 per cent that same day last year, he said.

According to the data shared by the administration, the water storage in Nimn Dudhana was 21.90 per cent (72 per cent in 2022), Yeldari 59.90 (100 per cent), Siddheshwar 95.15 (81.64 per cent), Majalgaon 6.15 (97.44 per cent), Manjara 23.36 (100 per cent), Penganga 78.91 (99.16 per cent), Manar 61.44 (94.17 per cent), Nimn Terna 15.52 (100 per cent), Vishnupuri 100 (97.12 per cent) and Sina Kolegaon 0 (100 per cent), the official said, according to the PTI.

The total water storage in these projects last year was 5008.52 MCM, while it stands at 2604.36 MCM this year, he said.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has completed the repair works of a damaged water pipeline in Andheri east area of Mumbai after almost 50 hours of efforts, an official statement said on Monday.



According to the statement, the officials' tireless efforts to repair a damaged 1,800 mm diameter main water channel supplying water to Andheri East. After nearly 50 hours of non-stop work, the dedicated team has successfully completed the leak repair under challenging conditions.

On November 30, 2023, the damage and leaking in the the main water channel during drilling work near Seepz Gate No. 3 at Andheri east was reported to the authorities. The repair work had multiple challenges, given the six-meter depth of the water channel and the loose geological grip of the recently filled land in the area, the statement said.

It said, despite the complexities, the BMC officials, led by Commissioner and Administrator of the civic body Iqbal Singh Chahal, senior officials and over a manpower of hundred people, including officers, employees, and workers, worked round-the-clock to ensure the successful completion of the repair works.

The repair required the creation of two manholes for external access, as it was not feasible to conduct repairs from within the water channel. The aqueduct had been leaking from various places, making the task even more challenging.

The BMC, recognising the significance of uninterrupted water supply, facilitated water distribution through 246 tanker rounds, including both municipal and private tankers.

With the completion of the repair, water supply is set to resume from this evening. The BMC aims to gradually restore water to affected areas, starting with K East, K West, H West, N, and L sections. However, citizens are urged to exercise patience as the water supply may initially be at lower pressure before returning to normal levels.

