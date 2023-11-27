The release of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra’s Nashik district into Jayakwadi Dam in state’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Marathwada region continued on the fourth day on Monday

File Photo/Internet

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Water release from Nashik reservoirs to Marathwada's Jayakwadi Dam continues on day four x 00:00

The release of water from reservoirs in Maharashtra’s Nashik district into Jayakwadi Dam in state’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Marathwada region continued on the fourth day on Monday, an official said.

15,061 cusecs (cubic foot per second) of water was released from Nandur-Madhyameshwar reservoir near Niphad, the official said as reported by news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of this process, 192 cusecs of water was released at 11pm on November 24 from Darna Dam near Igatpuri here, the irrigation department official said.

"On November 25, another 192 cusecs of water was released into Jayakwadi Dam from Darna. On November 26, water was released from Darna, Gangapur, Kadwa and Mukne dams as well as Nandur-Madhyameshwar reservoir," he informed.

Incidentally, some outfits and political leaders in Nashik have opposed the release of water to Jayakwadi Dam claiming the district did not get sufficient rains this monsoon.

Also read: Maharashtra: Unseasonal rains lash six districts of Marathwada

Some of them approached courts to stop this release but in vain.

Jayakwadi Dam is a multi-purpose project on Godavari river that supplies water for irrigation in several districts of parched Marathwada as well as for drinking and industrial usage in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna. PTI COR

Marathwada outfit hails move to release water into Jayakwadi Dam

Meanwhile, the Marathwada Janata Vikas Parishad has lauded the Maharashtra government's initiative to divert excess water from the Upper Godavari Basin into Jayakwadi Dam in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

In a meeting held in Latur on Sunday, the MJVP also said there was need to divert 67 TMC (thousand million cubic feet) of excess water from Vidarbha, Konkan, west and north Maharashtra to Marathwada.

In a resolution, it said the water issue of parched Marathwada must be resolved permanently.

It also said statutory development boards like the Marathwaada Vaidhanik Vikas Mahamandal must be reconstituted.

Among those who took part were former MP Venkatesh Kabde and former MLA DK Deshmukh.

"Marathwada is seeing a huge development backlog in sectors like irrigation, education, health, industry etc. There is need to get MLAs and MPs to raise pending issues of Marathwada," said Kabde. (With inputs from PTI)